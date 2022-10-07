Lead(her) Birthday Party and Girl On Fire Awards set for Oct. 13

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Guests Megan Brown-Saldana and Courtney Lawrence talk about the upcoming Lead(her) Birthday Party and Girl On Fire Awards on Oct. 13 from 4-7 p.m. at Common Chord, 129 North Main Street, Davenport.

It’s a celebration of Lead(her)’s 6th birthday. The schedule for the gathering is 4 p.m. cocktails, 5 p.m. sideshows, and 6 p.m. Main Event. Reserve tickets at: www.leadherqc.org/birthday

Watch the interview to learn about the exciting event as a way to support the important local mentoring program. More information is at the event Facebook page here.

