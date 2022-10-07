Lead(her) Birthday Party and Girl On Fire Awards set for Oct. 13

Lead(her) Birthday Party and Girl On Fire Awards set for Oct. 13
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Guests Megan Brown-Saldana and Courtney Lawrence talk about the upcoming Lead(her) Birthday Party and Girl On Fire Awards on Oct. 13 from 4-7 p.m. at Common Chord, 129 North Main Street, Davenport.

It’s a celebration of Lead(her)’s 6th birthday. The schedule for the gathering is 4 p.m. cocktails, 5 p.m. sideshows, and 6 p.m. Main Event. Reserve tickets at: www.leadherqc.org/birthday

Watch the interview to learn about the exciting event as a way to support the important local mentoring program. More information is at the event Facebook page here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Alan Laing, 50, of Bettendorf.
Bettendorf man gets suspended prison sentence, probation in death of terminally ill brother in 2020
Several officers are in the area of 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said.
Deputies identify woman killed in Scott County vehicle crash
Davenport West High School
Arrest made Thursday in connection to Davenport West High School threats
.
Eldridge man sentenced to prison in wife’s shooting death

Latest News

GiGi's Playhouse gala Oct. 22
GiGi’s Playhouse to host ‘A Night in Holland Gala’ fundraiser on Oct. 22
QC Firefighter Chili Cook Off
New QC Firefighter Chili Cook Off slated for Saturday
QC Haunts & History Tours in Rock Island
‘Gangsters & Ghosts’ tours are underway to explore the weird and spooky history of Rock Island
German Fest at K-Square, Davenport, IA
New German Fest comes to Davenport’s K-Square on Oct. 14