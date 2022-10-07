Man charged fatal crash in Carroll County

CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Chadwick man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a fatal crash in Carroll County on Aug. 20.

Christian R. Toms, 21, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 and reckless homicide.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 2:24 a.m. Aug. 20 to a report of a vehicle crash on Illinois Route 64, between Roberts Road and Dauphin Road, East of Savanna, Illinois, according to a media release.

According to deputies, Toms was eastbound on Illinois Route 64 when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed into the westbound lane. Toms’ vehicle then collided with a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Kelly R. Behrens.

Behrens was transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries, deputies said. Toms was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Toms was also issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, deputies said.

Toms is being held in Carroll County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

