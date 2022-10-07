New German Fest comes to Davenport’s K-Square on Oct. 14

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A German-themed event is set to be held in a brand new, German-named space in downtown Davenport.

The first-ever German Fest is planned to be held on Friday, Oct. 14 from 6-10 p.m. in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 East 3rd Street.

The event is co-produced by the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP).

Jason Gilliliand, Event Director for Downtown Davenport Partnership, highlights the details of the free event that will feature a variety of traditional Oktoberfest celebrations.

Live music, food, beer and more will come to life in the new square named after Davenport’s sister city Kaiserslautern, Germany.

For more information, visit https://www.downtowndavenport.com/german-fest/.

