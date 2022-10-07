New QC Firefighter Chili Cook Off slated for Saturday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Jenny and Tim Staub, organizers of the event, talk about the Quad Cities Firefighter Chili Cook Off to be held Saturday, Oct. 8 from 1-4 p.m. at Isle of Capri’s covered parking lot, 1777 Parkway, Bettendorf.

There will be music, face painting, an ice cream truck, and more. There is a $10 entry fee to taste all competing chili recipes and to cast a vote on the best firehouse chili.

Proceeds will benefit the Firefighter Benevolent Funds.

Competing firehouses will include those from Bettendorf, Davenport, Moline, East Moline, Eldridge, Riverdale, Princeton, and Rock Island.

The lineup of guest celebrity judges is Morgan Ottier, Kevin Phelps, Pat Angerer, Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher and City Administrator Decker Ploehn, plus two members of the Quad Cities Steamwheelers’ team.

For more information, see the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/448297607017885

