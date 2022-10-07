New QC Firefighter Chili Cook Off slated for Saturday

This first-ever competition in the Quad Cities will be 1-4 p.m. at The Isle in Bettendorf
New QC Firefighter Chili Cook Off slated for Saturday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Jenny and Tim Staub, organizers of the event, talk about the Quad Cities Firefighter Chili Cook Off to be held Saturday, Oct. 8 from 1-4 p.m. at Isle of Capri’s covered parking lot, 1777 Parkway, Bettendorf.

There will be music, face painting, an ice cream truck, and more. There is a $10 entry fee to taste all competing chili recipes and to cast a vote on the best firehouse chili.

Proceeds will benefit the Firefighter Benevolent Funds.

Competing firehouses will include those from Bettendorf, Davenport, Moline, East Moline, Eldridge, Riverdale, Princeton, and Rock Island.

The lineup of guest celebrity judges is Morgan Ottier, Kevin Phelps, Pat Angerer, Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher and City Administrator Decker Ploehn, plus two members of the Quad Cities Steamwheelers’ team.

For more information, see the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/448297607017885

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Alan Laing, 50, of Bettendorf.
Bettendorf man gets suspended prison sentence, probation in death of terminally ill brother in 2020
Several officers are in the area of 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said.
Deputies identify woman killed in Scott County vehicle crash
Davenport West High School
Arrest made Thursday in connection to Davenport West High School threats
.
Eldridge man sentenced to prison in wife’s shooting death

Latest News

GiGi's Playhouse gala Oct. 22
GiGi’s Playhouse to host ‘A Night in Holland Gala’ fundraiser on Oct. 22
Lead(her)
Lead(her) Birthday Party and Girl On Fire Awards set for Oct. 13
QC Haunts & History Tours in Rock Island
‘Gangsters & Ghosts’ tours are underway to explore the weird and spooky history of Rock Island
German Fest at K-Square, Davenport, IA
New German Fest comes to Davenport’s K-Square on Oct. 14