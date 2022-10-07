Noelle Steines returns from injury and wins

DE WITT, Iowa (KWQC) - A decision at breakfast in the morning turned into a return and a win for Calamus-Wheatland sophomore Noelle Steines.

The defending state champion has been recovering from a knee injury, until Thursday afternoon, when she toed the starting line at the Jim Hetrick Invitational at Grace Lutheran Camp in De Witt. The Warrior runner wasted no time getting her first victory in her return to action, finishing the course in 19:19, nearly 10 seconds in front of Davenport Centrals Dylan Moeller. Steines says the knee felt great after the race and that she feels fresh for a post season run back to Fort Dodge.

In the boys race, North Scott’s Nik Davis continued his impressive season by grabbing another victory as the only runner in the 124 person field to break 17-minutes.

The Bettendorf Bulldogs would take the boys large school team title, while North Scott would win the girls team event.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.