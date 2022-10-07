Reports: Uvalde school district suspends entire police department

The Uvalde school district reportedly suspended its entire school police force Friday.
The Uvalde school district reportedly suspended its entire school police force Friday.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Uvalde, Texas, school district suspended its entire school police force Friday, plus two school officials who were placed on administrative leave, according to media reports.

“The District has made the decision to suspend all activities of the Uvalde CISD Police Department for a period of time. Officers currently employed will fill other roles in the district,” said a statement from Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, according to CNN.

The department has faced significant criticism for its response to the mass shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School in May, which left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Alan Laing, 50, of Bettendorf.
Bettendorf man gets suspended prison sentence, probation in death of terminally ill brother in 2020
Several officers are in the area of 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said.
Deputies identify woman killed in Scott County vehicle crash
.
Eldridge man sentenced to prison in wife’s shooting death
Davenport West High School
Arrest made Thursday in connection to Davenport West High School threats

Latest News

Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday, Oct...
Kevin Spacey trial witness claims sexual abuse by actor
FILE - Mayor Eric Adams speaks at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park in New York on...
Mayor declares state of emergency for NYC over migrants
FILE - Billy Chemirmir looks back during his retrial on April 25, 2022, at Frank Crowley Courts...
Man charged with killing 22 Texas women gets 2nd conviction
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies responding to the outdoor range in Newstead, northeast of Buffalo, on...
Sheriff: Father killed wife, parents while 4 kids at school