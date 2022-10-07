Reports: Uvalde school district suspends entire police department

(Gray News) - The Uvalde, Texas, school district suspended its entire school police force Friday, plus two school officials who were placed on administrative leave, according to media reports.

“The District has made the decision to suspend all activities of the Uvalde CISD Police Department for a period of time. Officers currently employed will fill other roles in the district,” said a statement from Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, according to CNN.

The department has faced significant criticism for its response to the mass shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School in May, which left 19 students and two teachers dead.

