Sheriff: Reports of mountain lion sightings near Morrison

The Whiteside County Sherrif’s office says the department has recently received several reports of mountain lion sightings in a rural part of the county near Morrison, Illinois.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sherrif’s office says the department has recently received several reports of mountain lion sightings in a rural part of the county near Morrison, Illinois.

In a statement, Sheriff John Booker writes, “We receive lots of unique calls, but we have not received a lot of reports of mountain lions before this week.”

Sheriff Booker says while they do not have a reason to believe there is a significant risk to the general public, he gave tips on staying safe.

Sheriff Booker says according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, if you see a cougar you should not run. The Illinois DNR says you do not want to surprise a cougar, but you should make noise so the cougar is aware of your presence. If the cougar sees you, Illinois DNR says you should make yourself as big as possible, stand your ground, and slowly back away. “If a cougar makes contact with you, always try to fight it off. Throw rocks, use sticks. Do not play dead.”

Cougars are a protected animal in Illinois and have been since 2015, according to the Illinois DNR’s website. It is illegal to hunt, kill, or harass unless there is an imminent threat to the person or property.

You can report the sighting by clicking here if you see a cougar.

“We are not aware of any reason why people should stay indoors or act differently,” Booker added. “Our farmers in rural Morrison may wish to keep a bit of a closer eye on their livestock until he moves on,” Booker said.

