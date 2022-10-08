2 teens charged with trying to escape from Scott County Juvenile Detention Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two teens have been charged as adults after police say they tried to escape from the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center Thursday night.

Fernando M. Cooks, 17, and Lazerric Ramon Harper, 16, both of Davenport, face charges of third-degree kidnapping, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, and assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

Bond for each boy was set Friday at $10,000 cash-only.

District Court Judge Tamra Roberts granted prosecutors’ request to transfer them to the Scott County Jail.

A review hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. Both boys have a preliminary hearing Friday.

According to arrest affidavits:

At 11:58 p.m. Thursday, Davenport officers responded to the Juvenile Detention Center, 500 W. 4th St., for a disturbance.

Officers learned Harper grabbed an employee by her right arm and pulled it in a downward motion in an attempt to prevent her from calling 911.

The employee was trying to call 911 because the staff felt threatened by Harper and others.

He also grabbed the phone on a counter next to a second employee in the office and tried to escape the facility with the phone.

He was being held in the detention center on an adult charge of first-degree theft.

Harper also confined and instructed a staff member to move down the hall. He threatened that he would beat the staff member up if he would not open doors for him to continue moving through the facility at will.

Cook forced an employee to follow him and unlock doors in an attempt to escape the facility. He was heard by officers threatening the employee.

He screamed at the employee and made threats to assault them.

Cook was being held in the facility on an adult charge of felon in possession of a firearm, according to the affidavits.

According to the affidavits, the boys, along with multiple others, “did knowingly engage in a riot” inside the facility and property damage and assaults occurred.

It was not immediately clear Saturday whether any other teens were charged in the incident.

