2nd annual ‘Gather For the Cure’ takes place

By Evan Denton
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Dozens gathered for the second annual ‘Gather For the Cure’ Saturday at Scott County Park.

Attendees signed a pink-and-white fire truck with inspirational messages, listened to breast cancer survivors offer messages of hope, and took part in a mile-long walk. All of the money raised goes towards Genesis Health System’s voucher program, which provides free breast imaging to qualifying patients.

“I lost my daughter to breast cancer, and I think to see the hope that you see within this gathering, there are so many people here that are fighting the battle, or who have fought the battle and survived,” said Diane Koster. “Just reminding people that having breast cancer isn’t always a death sentence. There is hope and there are newer treatments available.”

Koster said the goal was to raise $25,000. TV 6 is proud to be the media sponsor of ‘Gather For the Cure.’

