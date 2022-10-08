A Chilly Start To The Weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The weekend starts out with widespread frost and freeze conditions, with readings in the upper 20′s to lower 30′s. It will take the rest of the weekend to get back to near normal temperatures. Look for cool sunshine this afternoon, with highs reaching the 50′s to lower 60′s. High pressure will keep things sunny and bright Sunday and Monday, with warmer readings in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. Our next weather maker arrives late Tuesday with rain chances through Wednesday, and cooler readings ahead.

TODAY: Cool sunshine and a bit breezy during the day. High: 61°. Wind: W 5-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cold. High: 37°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 70°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

