A Chilly Start To The Weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- ***FIRST ALERT DAY for Frost/Freeze Conditions until 9 AM ***

The weekend starts out with widespread frost and freeze conditions, with readings in the upper 20′s to lower 30′s. A FREEZE WARNING in effect until 9 AM It will take the rest of the weekend to get back to near normal temperatures. Look for cool sunshine this afternoon, with highs reaching the 50′s to lower 60′s. High pressure will keep things sunny and bright Sunday and Monday, with warmer readings in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. Our next weather maker arrives late Tuesday with rain chances through Wednesday, and cooler readings ahead.

TODAY: Widespread frost this morning, then cool sunshine and breezy winds during the day. High: 61°. Wind: W 5-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cold. High: 37°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 70°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.