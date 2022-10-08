Deputies find decomposing human remains in Knox County storage unit

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after decomposing human remains were found in a storage unit Friday.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after decomposing human remains were found in a storage unit Friday.

Around 6 p.m., deputies responded to the storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, for a complaint of a suspicious odor.

Deputies met with the manager of the storage facility and the owner of the storage unit where the smell was coming from, deputies said in a media release.

The owner of the unit unlocked it for deputies and said the smell was from an opossum that had died in the unit.

Deputies asked the owner to open a large box inside the unit. According to deputies, the owner said there was a body inside the box.

Investigators, including the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations unit, were called.

According to deputies, decomposed human remains were found inside the box. Due to the condition of the body, deputies were not able to make an identification.

The owner of the storage unit was detained and later taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for medical resaons, deputies said.

No charges have been filed at this time due to medical conditions, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing. No other informaiton was release.

