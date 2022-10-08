Major Fire In Downtown Grandview, Iowa
Early reports indicate the Post Office was destroyed
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Friday evening there was video circulating on social media of burning buildings in downtown Grandview. Early reports indicate a fire started behind some apartments in a garage and then spread to the apartment, a tavern and the Post Office. This is a breaking story and we hope to have more details on upcoming newscasts.
