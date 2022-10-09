Bellevue subject of interest taken into custody

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVUE, Iowa (KWQC) - Law enforcement officials in Jackson County have taken a subject of interest into custody during the early morning hours of October 9. Christopher Prichard was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement officials. He was arrested on warrants issued on September 30.

Prichard is currently being held in the Jackson County Sheriffs’ jail.

In a media release from the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, on October 8 at about 7:50 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at the Mississippi Ridge Kennels at 31821 Highway 52 in Bellevue, Iowa. Upon arrival, law enforcement found Angela Prichard, age 55, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

TV6 will continue to monitor the situation and update you as soon as more information has been released.

