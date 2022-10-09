Grandview church accepting donations for fire victims

GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Grandview Community Bible Church is raising money and gathering supplies for over a dozen people affected by a structure fire Saturday.

The church is accepting clothes, food, and hygiene items, and has also given the affected residents shelter as their apartments are destroyed.

“We want to be in the community, helping the community, loving people, pointing them to Christ, and helping in any way that we can,” said David Johns, Pastor at Grandview Community Church. “So this is just an opportunity to show them Christ’s love and to point them to the Lord.”

Donations can be dropped off at the church on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on how to donate, click here.

