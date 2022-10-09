Police looking for person of interest in Bellevue homicide investigation

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT
BELLEVUE, Iowa (KWQC) - Law enforcement officials in Jackson County are looking for a person of interest related to a homicide investigation.

In a media release from the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, on October 8 at about 7:50 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at the Mississippi Ridge Kennels at 31821 Highway 52 in Bellevue, Iowa. Upon arrival, law enforcement found Angela Prichard, age 55, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Law enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Christopher Prichard, a subject of interest in the investigation. Christopher Prichard is a white male, approximately 5′07″, and weighs approximately 145 pounds. Clothing and vehicle description is unknown, according to officials.

Law enforcement officials say if you see Christopher Prichard, use caution and do not approach. The public is advised to call 911, the Jackson County Dispatch Center (563)-652-3312, or the Cedar Rapids State Radio (319)-396-4414.

