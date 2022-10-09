Pleasant Weather Sunday And Monday

Rain Chances Return By Midweek
More sunshine and warmth in store for your Sunday, with pleasant highs in the upper 60's to lower 70's.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Another chilly start to the day, but this time we’re looking for winds picking up out of the southwest, bringing warmer temperatures by afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. Sunshine returns Monday, with readings in the lower 70′s. Some unsettled weather will follow as clouds increase ahead of our next system Tuesday. We’ll see a chance for showers continuing Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s, before falling into the 50′s by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer.  High: 70°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear and not as cool. High: 43°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

MONDAY:  Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 72°.

