17-foot statue dedicated to ‘Cheeto dust’ unveiled

The Cheetos brand erected the statue in the Cheadle community of Alberta, Canada.
The Cheetos brand erected the statue in the Cheadle community of Alberta, Canada.(F&D Scene Changes Calgary / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The bright orange, sticky residue that Cheetos leave on your fingertips has now been immortalized with a giant 17-foot statue of a hand holding a massive Cheeto.

The Cheetos brand erected the statue in the Cheadle community of Alberta, Canada.

Why there? Well, because “cheetle” is actually what the Cheetos company calls its infamous cheesy fingertip dusting.

The unique art piece will only be in Cheadle until Nov. 4.

After that, it will embark on a Canadian tour to celebrate its cheesy goodness with other Cheeto fans.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for person of interest in homicide investigation
Bellevue subject of interest taken into custody
Police respond to a home on Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found October 4.
Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check
The Whiteside County Sherrif’s office says the department has recently received several reports...
Sheriff: Reports of mountain lion sightings near Morrison
The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after decomposing human remains were...
Deputies find decomposing human remains in Knox County storage unit
Several departments responded to an intense fire in Grandview, IA
Crews battle major fire In downtown Grandview, Iowa

Latest News

President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. A small-business advocacy group has filed a new...
Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan
FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery
This court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook shows Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester...
Prosecutor: Nurse poisoned 2 babies with insulin
Hunter McKinzie is a junior defensive tackle at Western Brown High School, one of the top...
Teen returns to football field 8 months after cancer diagnosis