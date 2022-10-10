70s and sunny today ahead of a strong cold front

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Sunny skies are on the way again today, but you will want to enjoy and soak it all in because a change in the seasons is coming. On Tuesday a cool front will drop into the area bringing showers and a few storms to the area. We will likely hit 70º again, but winds will start to pick up and we will cool things off for the rest of the week. As far as rain chances go it looks like we will all see at least a little rain, but nothing more than a quarter inch. We will be dry, breezy and cooler the rest of the week with highs generally in the 50s.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 73º. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 53º Winds: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers. High: 74º.

