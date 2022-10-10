Impacts from converting 3rd and 4th Streets in downtown Davenport to two-way traffic

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A debate on two-way streets in downtown Davenport that has been a contentious issue for over twenty years was finally decided on Sept. 28 when Davenport City Council voted to convert 3rd and 4th Streets to two-way traffic.

Among the primary reasons for the change is that it will benefit businesses and safety for downtown pedestrians and traffic.

It is estimated that $1.7 million will be spent on the project between River Drive and Marquette Street. Roughly $700,000 is to be funded by the Downtown Davenport Partnership.

According to officials, construction for the project may not begin until spring/summer 2023.

This episode features an in-depth discussion of the eventual conversions of these streets and how it will impact life downtown for residents and businesses. Local business owners share their perspective on the decision, as well.

INSI6HT thanks the following participants in the episode’s roundtable discussion:

Matt Christensen, Executive Editor, Quad City Times

Kyle Carter, Executive Director Downtown Davenport Partnership

Dan Bush, owner of Armored Gardens and Analog Arcade Bar

Tiphanie Cannon, owner Oh So Sweet By Tiphanie

Andrew Lopez, owner Lopiez Pizza

For more detailed information on the plan, Downtown Davenport Partnership has a pdf at the website titled 3rd & 4th Street two-way conversion plan (link).

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program on TV6 focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on KWQC TV6.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.