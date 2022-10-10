Man dead after homicide in Rock Island Sunday afternoon

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A 30-year-old man is dead after a homicide in Rock Island Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, at about 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Rock Island Police responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of 8th Street. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from stab and gunshot wounds. The victim died from his injuries at the scene, according to officials.

At about 4:30 p.m., police say the suspect, 28-year-old Johnathan Rojas-Corasco, was found and arrested. Rojas-Corasco has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion. His bond is set at $1,000,000.00, 10%. He remains in Scott County Jail pending extradition to Illinois.

The incident is under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

