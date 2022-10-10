Pleasant This Evening Ahead of a Strong Cold Front

Showers and a few storms likely Tuesday
Hope you get a chance to enjoy the pleasant weather this afternoon--it will be a while before we see warm 70's again.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Hope you got a chance to enjoy the sunshine and warmth this afternoon, because we’ll soon see some big changes ahead. The weather pattern switches from high pressure and sunny skies to active and unsettled in less than 24 hours. A front settles into the region bringing a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms Tuesday and Tuesday night, with a marginal risk for some isolated storms possibly becoming severe. Showers and breezy winds continue into Wednesday and behind that, we’ll see much cooler air moving in. That means we’ll go from 70′s this afternoon to much cooler highs in the 50′s by the end of the week.

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear and mild. High: 53°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY:  Increasing cloudiness with showers likely and a few thunderstorms possible. Breezy. High: 74°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance for scattered showers. High: 65°.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for person of interest in homicide investigation
Bellevue subject of interest taken into custody
Police respond to a home on Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found October 4.
Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check
The Whiteside County Sherrif’s office says the department has recently received several reports...
Sheriff: Reports of mountain lion sightings near Morrison
File Graphic
1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Rock Island
The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after decomposing human remains were...
Deputies find decomposing human remains in Knox County storage unit

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Sunshine And 70′s Today Ahead of a Strong Cold Front
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Sunshine And 70′s Today Ahead of a Strong Cold Front
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
70s and sunny today ahead of a strong cold front
Sunny and warm start to the week
Sunny and warm start to the week