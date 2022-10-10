Pleasant This Evening Ahead of a Strong Cold Front

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Hope you got a chance to enjoy the sunshine and warmth this afternoon, because we’ll soon see some big changes ahead. The weather pattern switches from high pressure and sunny skies to active and unsettled in less than 24 hours. A front settles into the region bringing a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms Tuesday and Tuesday night, with a marginal risk for some isolated storms possibly becoming severe. Showers and breezy winds continue into Wednesday and behind that, we’ll see much cooler air moving in. That means we’ll go from 70′s this afternoon to much cooler highs in the 50′s by the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. High: 53°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing cloudiness with showers likely and a few thunderstorms possible. Breezy. High: 74°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance for scattered showers. High: 65°.

