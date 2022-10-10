Private air service expands; service includes Quad City area

Private plane charter companies reach new heights in pandemic
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AURORA, Ill. (KWQC) - A called Revv Aviation has expanded its Midwest-based charter fleet with the addition of an eight-passenger Pilatus PC-12 NGX.

This single-engine turboprop will be based in the Chicago area offering private air charter throughout the Midwest. It operates FBO hubs in Aurora and Schaumburg, Ill., and Janesville, Wis., as well as Davenport, Muscatine, and Council Bluffs, Iowa and Huron, South Dakota.

Revv has seen increased demand not only for business and personal charter, but among its flight schools, maintenance/avionics services, and FBO locations as well, including Moline, Ill.

“Private aviation, whether business or for pleasure, has long been thought of as unaffordable,” said Revv CEO Guy Lieser. “At Revv, our goal is to put aviation within reach so more people can do more of the things they love in less time.”

Besides the Revv charter fleet includes five cost-effective turboprop cabin-class aircraft including a King Air 90, two King Air 200s and two King Air 350s, plus a modern Citation jet.

