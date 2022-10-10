QC Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises over $104,000

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) Five hundred Quad Cities’ residents participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Moline on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

Walkers helped raise $104,000 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association, according to a release.

The top fundraising company team was Team Senior Star – Elmore Place raising nearly $30,000, which is almost $20,000 more than they raised last year.

The top community team was Team for Grandma’s Sake led by captain Janna Werner, raising over $3,200, and this is the 11th year they have walked in memory of Werner’s grandmother.

Fundraising continues through the end of the year, so there is still time to donate at alz.org/walk.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States.

In Iowa and Illinois alone, there are more than 66,000 and 230,000 people respectively living with the disease and 73,000 Iowa and 381,000 Illinois caregivers.

For more information, visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

