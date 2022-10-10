Quad Cities business ‘Paints’ it forward at East Moline VFW

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Over the weekend a Quad Cities painting business started a new initiative, giving a facelift to a veterans’ resource.

With many community organizations still struggling to bounce back from the pandemic, Flawless Finishing decided to “Paint it Forward” at the East Moline VFW.

VFW Post 8990 Bookkeeper and Auxillary Treasury and Secretary Diana Soliz reached out to the business for a quote to repaint the exterior of the building earlier this year. That’s when the company realized the non-profit was a great candidate for its inaugural Paint it Forward Project.

“We came out we cannot believe the change,” Soliz said. “We’ve had people stop, like at the corner to look. We’ve had people drive around the building. It’s quite a shock. It looks so nice.”

Due to COVID, the post stopped operations and has only been reopened for a little over a year now. Commander Arthur Munos said the pandemic also put a pause on many improvements.

“If you have a shabby building, then the perception may not be as positive when you have a nice crisp building,” Munos said. “You may have a different attitude to being able to find the help that you’re looking for.”

In about two and a half days, painters were able to get the job done, all free of charge. Owner Brandon DeRoo said he wants to be a part of the community.

“Since I started my company, this has always been, you know, something I’ve wanted to do,” DeRoo said. Being a fresh business owner that doesn’t .. in the first couple years. Here we are year three, and we’re trying to do something for the community.”

Lead painter Mike McCance said the quick work is worth it, especially since they’re helping out veterans.

“It is a tight turnaround,” McCance said. “It’s just keeping everybody motivated.. keeping the morale up and keeping spirits up. Free food obviously, makes them happy.”

Given the work that the VFW does, Munos hopes this paint job will help continue the group’s legacy in the community.

“The goal is to continue on,” Munos said. “To keep this building going so that, that this heritage and the VFW continues to be an integral part of ... the society that we have.”

Now with the paint job out of the way next on the list of improvements for the VFW includes a repaved parking lot and a new accessibility ramp to enter the building.

According to organizers, Flawless Finishing already has a list of partners and potential recipients for next year. They hope to donate a repainted exterior every October.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.