Several hurt, two seriously, in two-vehicle crash in Whiteside County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Milledgeville, Ill. (KWQC) - Four people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Rt. 40 south of Milledgeville Sunday afternoon. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 4 p.m. as the driver of a Chevy Malibu was making a left turn onto Genesee Rd. and was struck on the passenger side by an oncoming Jeep Grand Cherokee. Two passengers in the Malibu, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, both from Milledgeville, were seriously hurt and flown to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. The 16-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, a 53-year-old man from Chadwick, and an 18 year-old passenger were also hurt, but are expected to survive.

The driver of the Malibu was cited for failure to yield upon turning left and for a Graduated Driver’s License violation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for person of interest in homicide investigation
Bellevue subject of interest taken into custody
Police respond to a home on Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found October 4.
Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check
The Whiteside County Sherrif’s office says the department has recently received several reports...
Sheriff: Reports of mountain lion sightings near Morrison
File Graphic
1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Rock Island
The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after decomposing human remains were...
Deputies find decomposing human remains in Knox County storage unit

Latest News

Private plane charter companies reach new heights in pandemic
Private air service expands; service includes Quad City area
Your First Alert Forecast
The Walk to End Alzheimer's Quad Cities is October 2, 2021 at the TaxSlayer Center.
QC Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises over $104,000
Sunny and warm start to the week
Sunny and warm start to the week