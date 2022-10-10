Several hurt, two seriously, in two-vehicle crash in Whiteside County

Milledgeville, Ill. (KWQC) - Four people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Rt. 40 south of Milledgeville Sunday afternoon. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 4 p.m. as the driver of a Chevy Malibu was making a left turn onto Genesee Rd. and was struck on the passenger side by an oncoming Jeep Grand Cherokee. Two passengers in the Malibu, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, both from Milledgeville, were seriously hurt and flown to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. The 16-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, a 53-year-old man from Chadwick, and an 18 year-old passenger were also hurt, but are expected to survive.

The driver of the Malibu was cited for failure to yield upon turning left and for a Graduated Driver’s License violation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.