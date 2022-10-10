Sunshine And 70′s Today Ahead of a Strong Cold Front

Showers and a few storms likely Tuesday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Enjoy the sunshine and warmth now because we’ll soon see some big changes ahead. The weather pattern switches from high pressure and sunny skies to active and unsettled in less than 24 hours. A front settles into the region bringing a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms Tuesday and Tuesday night, with a marginal risk for some storms possibly becoming severe. Showers and breezy winds continue into Wednesday and behind that, we’ll see much cooler air moving in. That means we’ll go from 70′s this afternoon to 50′s by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant.  High: 73°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear and mild. High: 53°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY:  Increasing cloudiness with showers likely and a few thunderstorms possible. Breezy. High: 74°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

