2022 flu season may be severe, physicians recommend flu shot

What you need to consider about the influenza vaccine and when to get it
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s flu shot season and there is a growing consensus that this may be a potentially severe influenza outbreak year, according to recent CDC data.

Dr. Daniel Fick, Chief Medical Officer on the Hy-Vee leadership team, gives a perspective on the latest with the shot including whether it is smart to get the influenza vaccine as the same time as the COVID booster targeting the more recent variants.

Flu vaccines are being offered at 270 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations, with no appointment or prescription necessary.

Dr. Fick oversees all of Hy-Vee’s health and medical initiatives and develop new services and offerings to improve the overall well-being of customers and employees.

