All aboard for Halloween: Railroad Garden at QC Botanical Center

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -One of the top tourist spots for recent riverboat passengers may be a site that most residents have overlooked.

Dale Frels talks about his G-scale model railroad display, started in 2011, at the Quad City Botanical Center, Rock Island. It features 900 feet of track in 4 different loops. It is run by volunteers and contains all handmade scenery and rolling stock.

Upcoming ticketed QC Botanical Center events:

‘’Not So Scary Halloween Walk’' from 6:30-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, Thursday and Friday, Oct. 20 and 21, Thursday and Friday, Oct. 27 and 28. Buy tickets here.

Register for a 30-minute time slot. Cost: General admission pricing. Free for members. Costumes encouraged and participants are encouraged to bring flashlights. Get a glimpse of the Halloween train in the popular train garden.

The walk takes place both indoors and outdoors, so please dress according to weather and for a walk across our lawn. All children take home a goodie bag after the fun, so leave your trick-or-treat buckets at home.

