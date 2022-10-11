Coroner identifies man killed in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man killed in a shooting Sunday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 40-year-old Eric Beale.

According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, an autopsy will be performed Tuesday.

Rock Island police responded around 2:15 p.m. Sunday to shots fired call in the 1500 block of 8th Street, according to a media release.

Police said they found a 40-year-old man, later identified as Beale, with stab and gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries at the scene.

Jonathan Rojas-Carrasco, 28, was found and arrested around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Davenport, police said.

Rojas-Carrasco is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of home invasion. His’s bond was set at $1 million, according to the release.

According to Scott County Court records, Rojas-Carrasco waived extradition Monday and agreed to return to Illinois. He was transported out of the Scott County Jail at noon Monday.

Jonathan Rojas-Carrasco, 28, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of home invasion. (KWQC/Rock Island Police)

The investigation is ongoing with the coroner’s office, Rock Island police and the Illinois State Police, Gustafson said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.