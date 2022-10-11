Court documents reveal new details in Rock Island homicide

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Court documents filed Tuesday revealed new details about a shooting in Rock Island that left one man dead and another man in custody.

Jonathan Rojas-Carrasco, 28, was arrested Sunday in Davenport on a Rock Island County warrant for two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion. Bond on the warrant was set at $1 million.

Scott County court records show he waived extradition Monday and agreed to return to Illinois.

A first appearance was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Rock Island County Circuit Court. A new court date was not immediately available.

According to an affidavit filed in Scott County District Court in support of a search warrant:

Around 2:16 p.m. Sunday, Rock Island police were dispatched to a home in the 1500 block of 8th Street and found Eric B. Beale, 40, lying in a pool of blood in a bedroom and suffering from unknown injuries.

Officers and EMS tried to revive him but he died from his injuries on the scene.

A woman who said she was dating Beale told officers he woke her up and said someone was at the door and was trying to break into the home.

She said Beale started to leave the bedroom when she saw Rojas-Carrasco, the father of her children, in the doorway and a struggle ensued between the two men.

She told officers that during the struggle, Rojas-Carrasco fell onto the bed and knocked her off the bed. Beale was on the ground next to her.

She told officers she saw Rojas-Carrasco produce a knife and repeatedly stab Beale. She said he also produced a handgun that fell to the floor.

The woman said she tried to grab the gun and struggled with Rojas-Carrasco over control of the gun.

The gun discharged one time during the struggle, the woman told officers.

She said she began to run out of the bedroom and heard a second gunshot inside the bedroom. She added that she heard another gunshot as she ran out of the home.

The woman said she screamed for someone to call the police and saw Rojas-Carrasco leave the home holding a shirt and getting into a vehicle.

The woman told officers that Rojas-Carrasco said something to the effect of “I told you I was going to kill him,” before leaving the area.

A short while later, Davenport police received a call from a witness who said Rojas-Carrasco had stabbed and shot someone and came to his house for help.

Officers responded to the home and learned Rojas-Carrasco was at Genesis Medical Center for treatment of injuries - including a severed finger - suffered during the incident. His clothing appeared to be free of blood.

The witness told police that Rojas-Carrasco had borrowed clean clothes from him before going to the hospital and discarded his bloody clothing in the trash can behind the house.

Officers located the clothing, according to the affidavit.

The search warrant seeks to get a DNA buccal swab, fingernail swaps, photographs, clothing and any cellular or electronic devices to aid in the investigation, according to the affidavit.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said preliminary autopsy results indicate that Beale died from multiple traumatic gunshot wounds.

