CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Warrant served to woman wanted by Davenport police on theft charge
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted by Davenport police had her warrant served, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.
Jennifer Dietz, 39, was wanted by the Davenport Police Department for second-degree theft.
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said, Dietz was served during a traffic stop and bonded out.
Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.