CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Warrant served to woman wanted by Davenport police on theft charge

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said, Dietz was served during a traffic stop and bonded out.
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said, Dietz was served during a traffic stop and bonded out.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted by Davenport police had her warrant served, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

Jennifer Dietz, 39, was wanted by the Davenport Police Department for second-degree theft.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said, Dietz was served during a traffic stop and bonded out.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Several hurt, two seriously, in two-vehicle crash in Whiteside County
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind a yellow crime scene do not...
Coroner identifies man killed in Rock Island
Investigation
Suspected human remains found at Clinton County landfill
Police looking for person of interest in homicide investigation
Bellevue subject of interest taken into custody

Latest News

Police Lights MGN
‘Medical grade replica’ not human remains found in Clinton County landfill
Police lights road
Police: Kewanee crash leads to confrontation, threats
David J. Tvedt, 49, is charged with interference with an official act with a dangerous weapon,...
Davenport man charged with striking squad car
Your First Alert Forecast