CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Warrant served to woman wanted by Davenport police on theft charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted by Davenport police had her warrant served, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

Jennifer Dietz, 39, was wanted by the Davenport Police Department for second-degree theft.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said, Dietz was served during a traffic stop and bonded out.

