Davenport man charged with striking squad car

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing charges after police say he crashed into a police car and was involved in a standoff with officers earlier this month.

David J. Tvedt, 49, is charged with interference with an official act with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony, assault on a person in certain occupations - use or displaying a weapon, a Class D felony, and assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Davenport police responded about 8 p.m. Oct. 4 to the 1500 block of West George Washington Boulevard for a report of a possible suicidal person and a disturbance call.

Police were told Tvedt was destroying things inside a home, was possibly intoxicated, and attempted suicide. Tvedt left in a white 2011 Ford F150, possibly heading towards Marquette Park, 3200 North Marquette Street.

Police were told Tvedt was possibly armed with a firearm inside the truck.

An officer found Tvedt alone inside the truck parked at the park. When the officer was going to make contact with him, Tvedt drove the truck through the park and turned toward the officer in his squad car.

Tvedt hit the front of the police car with his truck, causing damage to both vehicles. The officer suffered minor injuries from the crash.

There was a stand-off for multiple hours while Tvedt refused to exit his truck while yelling various threats and obscenities at officers.

Tactical officers responded and deployed chemical agents inside the Ford F150 for Tvedt to surrender, according to the affidavit.

Bond was set at $15,000. Court records show he was released from the Scott County Jail after posting bond through a bail bond company.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20 at the Scott County Courthouse.

If you or someone you know are experiencing a mental health crisis, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org or call 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.