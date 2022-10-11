Family Resources on Domestic Violence Awareness Month
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A safe, healthy, and inclusive community. That’s the Family Resources vision.
Nicole Cisne Durbin, President of Family Resources, sits down with Morgan on QCT at 11 to talk about how October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Domestic Violence Walk-In Crisis Facilities (open 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.):
Davenport: 563-468-2310
Moline: 309-797-6534
Muscatine: 563-263-0067
Domestic Violence Crisis Numbers:
Iowa (24 hours): 866-921-3354
Illinois (24 hours): 309-797-1777
Family Resources:
Location: at 800 Eastern Ave. in Davenport
Number: (563) 326-6431
Survivor services, counseling, foster care, and more.
