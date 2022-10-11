Family Resources on Domestic Violence Awareness Month

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A safe, healthy, and inclusive community. That’s the Family Resources vision.

Nicole Cisne Durbin, President of Family Resources, sits down with Morgan on QCT at 11 to talk about how October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Domestic Violence Walk-In Crisis Facilities (open 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.):

Davenport: 563-468-2310

Moline: 309-797-6534

Muscatine: 563-263-0067

Domestic Violence Crisis Numbers:

Iowa (24 hours): 866-921-3354

Illinois (24 hours): 309-797-1777

Family Resources:

Location: at 800 Eastern Ave. in Davenport

Number: (563) 326-6431

Survivor services, counseling, foster care, and more.

