Fire destroys Rock Falls home Monday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A home was destroyed in a rural Rock Falls house fire Monday night, firefighters said.

The Rock Falls and Sterling fire departments responded around 6:08 p.m. Monday to a structure fire in rural Rock Falls, according to a media release.

Crews first on scene said the two-story home was fully involved. A MABAS Box alarm was called and mutual aid from 10 fire departments responded, and two ambulance services to assist.

According to crews, the remote rural location caused water supply to be a factor until water tenders arrived on scene.

Fire crews were on scene for approximately five hours, the fire department said. The home was destroyed by the fire.

According to the Rock Falls Fire Department, one adult and two children were home at the time of the fire and were able to escape. The adult was transported to an area hospital for smoke inhalation, the two children were uninjured.

According to firefighters, two pets died in the fire.

The Red Cross was called to assist the three adults and two children displaced by the fire.

According to the fire departments, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The State Fire Marshall’s Office was called to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.

