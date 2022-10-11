Police: Kewanee crash leads to confrontation, threats

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two teens were arrested after police say they threatened a woman while leaving the scene of a crash in Kewanee.

The Kewanee Police Department responded about 5:45 p.m. Oct. 7, to a disturbance in the area of East Division and Dwight streets, according to a media release.

Officers said they spoke to a woman at the scene who said Tyler Westefer, 20, hit her vehicle and then left the scene. She also told police two teen boys were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The teens after got out of the vehicle and left the scene.

The woman said she talked to the teens as they were leaving, according to police. One teen took out a gun and threatened the woman, the second teen said he had a gun. Both teens threw rocks at the woman’s vehicle.

According to police, the woman then called 911.

A 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy involved were later found in a residence in the 700 block of Morton Avenue, police said. Officers also found a loaded .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol with a defaced serial number, an unloaded .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol, over 100 rounds of ammunition, and approximately 36.7 grams of cannabis.

According to police, the two teens were arrested and taken to the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Home in Knox County.

Westefer’s vehicle was stopped by law enforcement in Stark County later on Oct. 7 but left the traffic stop, according to police. At this time, Westefer is facing traffic-related charges from the crash and has not been located.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Kewanee Police Department at 309-853-1911.

