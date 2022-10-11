‘Magnolia’ actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94

"Magnolia" actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94.
"Magnolia" actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94.(CNN, POOL)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Family members, friends, and fans are remembering veteran actress Eileen Ryan.

The actress died at her home on Sunday, just a week ahead of her 95th birthday.

Her passing was announced by the publicist of her son, actor Sean Penn.

Ryan’s career spanned decades, including roles in the movies “Magnolia” and “I Am Sam.” She also had many television appearances, starring in the series “The Twilight Zone” in the 1960s.

She continued her television work for more than 35 years, and also had roles in “ER”, “Ally McBeal” and “NYPD Blue.”

Ryan’s family also includes late actor Chris Penn and singer Michael Penn.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police looking for person of interest in homicide investigation
Bellevue subject of interest taken into custody
Police respond to a home on Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found October 4.
Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check
generic crash
Several hurt, two seriously, in two-vehicle crash in Whiteside County
File Graphic
1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Rock Island
Investigation
Suspected human remains found at Clinton County landfill

Latest News

X
Golden Institute provide opportunities for Memphis youth and teens
QC Rotarians launch anti-bullying program to local kindergarten classrooms
QC Rotarians launch anti-bullying program to local kindergarten classrooms
California first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, center, wife of Gov. Gavin Newsom, joined...
California governor’s wife among accusers at Weinstein trial
x
MPD hosts ‘Striking Out Youth Violence Softball Tournament’ to help Shelby County families