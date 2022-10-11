New Kingdom Trailriders

New Kingdom Trailriders
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kelly Kreiter Penning, New Kingdom Trailriders, 18929 81st Street, Sherrard, IL, visits the show to talk about the non-profit.

New Kingdom Trailriders strives to become the leading standard uniting people with horses through acceptance and encouragement to achieve emotional and physical wellness.

For more information, call 309-764-4220 or email info@nkriders.org. Follow New Kingdom Trailriders on Facebook here.

