QC Rotarians launch anti-bullying program to local kindergarten classrooms

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Oct. 1 marked the beginning of Bullying Prevention Month.

The Rotary Clubs of Bettendorf, Davenport, Iowa Quad Cities and North Scott have joined forces to provide anti-bullying resources to all Iowa Quad Cities public school kindergarten classrooms.

Josie Cochuty, President North Scott Rotary, discusses how 97 kindergarten classrooms in the Davenport, Bettendorf, North Scott and Pleasant Valley Community School Districts will be the recipients of this new program.

The books and supplemental materials will be provided and set to launch on Wednesday, Oct. 12 which is National Stop Bullying Day.

The program is based on a book called “Who AM I?” which introduces children to Yin the panda bear. The story takes children on a journey of discovering who they are and the unique gifts in their hearts they each have to share with others.

Cochuyt says she believes that “this story can help kids who may be bullied, learn how to stand up for themselves and communicate to others what they are experiencing and feeling.”

The Rotary Clubs of Bettendorf, Davenport, Iowa Quad Cities and North Scott have over 300 members collectively on the Iowa side of QCA, and are affiliated with Rotary International who have more than 1.2 million members in over 33,000 clubs worldwide committed to serving local communities and the world at large.

