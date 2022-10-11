QCSO to perform opera ‘Two Remain’ on Oct. 22, Figge has ‘Artists Remember’ exhibit as part of Out of Darkness project

Out of Darkness QC
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Among the best avenues for healing division and strife in the world includes art, theater, and music.

The arts seem to convey a universal language that brings people together such as the themes represented in a project called “Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today”.

Ernesto Estigarribia, Conductor of of QCSO, and Michelle Hargrave, CEO/Executive Director of the Figge, talk about upcoming events associated with the project.

Estigarribia mentions that its a project that he started as a partnership with Allan Ross with Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities.

The community-wide project, Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today, includes programming for children and adults to counter these damaging issues by promoting dignity, diversity, equity, democratic values, human rights, and the power of the human spirit that are so badly needed today.

The Figge has an exhibition, Artists Remember, features the work of three artists that use images to confront the Holocaust, a deplorable time in human history. The works also speak to issues of today. The exhibition will be on display through Jan. 15, 2023.

The Quad City Symphony will be performing the opera Two Remain (Out of Darkness) on Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Brunner Theatre, Augustana College, 3750 7th Avenue, Rock Island. Tickets for in-person and live stream + digital access available. Tickets are $35 or $10 for students.

For more information about numerous other associated local events within the sweeping project, visit https://www.outofdarknessqc.com/.

