Self-awarenss in relationships
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Intimacy Expert, Allana Pratt provides insights and tools to help people understand (and take responsibility) for their own role in a relationship so it can thrive.
Some of the highlighted talking points of the interview are:
- The most painful realization: you are the one most responsible for your problems.
- Blaming never works: ownership of your issues is the best approach
- Know your own wounds and do the work to heal those wounds
You can follow intimacy expert Allana Pratt (https://allanapratt.com/) on all her platforms including a You Tube Channel by getting the links here: https://linktr.ee/Allana_Pratt
