Self-awarenss in relationships

Self awareness in relationships
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Intimacy Expert, Allana Pratt provides insights and tools to help people understand (and take responsibility) for their own role in a relationship so it can thrive.

Some of the highlighted talking points of the interview are:

  • The most painful realization: you are the one most responsible for your problems.
  • Blaming never works: ownership of your issues is the best approach
  • Know your own wounds and do the work to heal those wounds

You can follow intimacy expert Allana Pratt (https://allanapratt.com/) on all her platforms including a You Tube Channel by getting the links here: https://linktr.ee/Allana_Pratt

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Several hurt, two seriously, in two-vehicle crash in Whiteside County
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind a yellow crime scene do not...
Coroner identifies man killed in Rock Island
Investigation
Suspected human remains found at Clinton County landfill
Police looking for person of interest in homicide investigation
Bellevue subject of interest taken into custody

Latest News

Teal Pumpkin Project for Halloween
Teal Pumpkin Project plus ‘sensational squash’
Movie theater coming to downtown Davenport
‘A Quiet Place’ writers to open movie theater, rooftop bar, downtown Davenport
The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after decomposing human remains were...
Arrest made following human remains being found in Knox County storage unit
Stock photo of scales of justice.
Jo Daviess, Knox County State’s Attorneys suing over SAFE-T Act