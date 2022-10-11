Self-awarenss in relationships

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Intimacy Expert, Allana Pratt provides insights and tools to help people understand (and take responsibility) for their own role in a relationship so it can thrive.

Some of the highlighted talking points of the interview are:

The most painful realization: you are the one most responsible for your problems.

Blaming never works: ownership of your issues is the best approach

Know your own wounds and do the work to heal those wounds

You can follow intimacy expert Allana Pratt (https://allanapratt.com/) on all her platforms including a You Tube Channel by getting the links here: https://linktr.ee/Allana_Pratt

