Showers and a few storms possible today

By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:08 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We have a complicated temperature forecast today as showers and a few storms will develop this morning into the early afternoon.  Areas SE of the QC are most favored, thus highs will only be in the 60s.  We will have to watch out for a few storms capable of producing hail and high winds in this area, although it looks to be on an isolated basis.  Areas NW of the QC look dry today with partly sunny skies and temps in the 70s.  Everyone will have gusty south winds today ahead of a strong front.  This front will push into the area tonight and early Wednesday bringing a round of showers and storms align with it.  Behind the front winds shift to the NW and temps will cool off for the rest of the week.  Thursday will bring continued gusty NW winds and highs only in the mid 50s.

TODAY: Few storms and breezy. High: 72º. Winds: S 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers.  Low: 58º Winds: S 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: AM showers. High: 65º.

