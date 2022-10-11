Showers, storms continue Tuesday afternoon

A strong front arrives Wednesday morning
Keep the wet weather gear handy this afternoon. Showers and a few storms will continue across parts of the region.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Expect breezy winds and active weather to develop across parts of the region Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll see a chance for showers and a few storms, mainly south and east, with highs in the 60′s to lower 70′s. Shower and storm chances continue into the overnight hours, as that front passes through the region. The Storm Prediction Center has us at a marginal risk for some storms possibly becoming strong to severe through this period.

Showers and storms will linger through early Wednesday, with cooler readings in the 60′s. The transition to unseasonably cooler weather continues through the end of the week into the weekend.

TODAY: Breezy and warm. Showers likely and a few thunderstorms possible. High: 72°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Windy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms through the evening and overnight. High: 58°. Wind: S 15-25+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Breezy. High: 65°. Wind: W 10-15+ mph.

