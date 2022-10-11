Teal Pumpkin Project plus ‘sensational squash’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Nina Struss, registered dietitian with Hy-Vee, shares ideas on how to have an safe, allergen-free Halloween and take advantage of the plentiful fall harvest of squash varieties.

The Teal Pumpkin Project mission is to consider that 1 in 13 children in the U.S. live with food allergies. If you want to let trick-or-treaters know that you offer safe treats, put a teal-colored pumpkin on your front porch.

Struss discusses Hy-Vees top treat ideas to participate in this effort including small, seasonal toys or products like YumEarth Gummy Bears, Enjoy Life Mini snack-size chocolate bars, Zollipops, Free2b Sunflower Butter Cups, and Annie’s Organic Fruit Snacks.

Get more ideas on how to celebrate allergen-free in the October 2022 Seasons magazine or visit https://www.hy-vee.com/health/healthy-bites/october-dietitian-pick-teal-pumpkin.aspx.

As for plentiful fall and winter squash, the season is in full swing! Nina Struss informs viewers on how to select, store, and prepare five popular varieties. She also highlights the nutritional benefits including the high concentration of vitamins A and C, antioxidants, fiber and blood pressure-lowering potassium.

The five most popular winter squash choices are: Acorn, Delicata, Butternut, Spaghetti, and Pumpkin. For more information or recipe ideas for squash, pick up the October 2022 Seasons magazine in stores or visit online: https://seasons.hy-vee.com/squash-season

