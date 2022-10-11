Teen charged after shooting in a Rock Island convenience store

I was man injured from the shooting
The 14-year-old boy is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of...
The 14-year-old boy is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and armed robbery. Police said he is being held at the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Facility pending a court appearance.(wifr)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A 14-year-old was arrested after police say he shot and injured a man in Quick’s Monday.

The Rock Island Police Department responded around 3 p.m. Monday to a report of a person with a gunshot wound in the Quick’s store, 1501 5th Street, according to a media release.

According to police, the teen fired one shot inside the store hitting a 67-year-old man, then fled the scene on foot.

Police said they were given a description and found a 14-year-old boy with a handgun in the 600 block of 18th Avenue. He was arrested without Incident.

When officers arrived at the store they found the 67-year-old man with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound to his hand, police said. He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

The 14-year-old boy is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and armed robbery. Police said he is being held at the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Facility pending a court appearance.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Several hurt, two seriously, in two-vehicle crash in Whiteside County
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Police looking for person of interest in homicide investigation
Bellevue subject of interest taken into custody
Investigation
Suspected human remains found at Clinton County landfill
Police respond to a home on Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found October 4.
Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check

Latest News

Showers and storms today
Showers and storms today
The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after decomposing human remains were...
Deputies find decomposing human remains in Knox County storage unit
QC Rotarians launch anti-bullying program to local kindergarten classrooms
QC Rotarians launch anti-bullying program to local kindergarten classrooms
First Alert Forecast - Showers and storms move in Tuesday into Wednesday