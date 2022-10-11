Teen charged after shooting in a Rock Island convenience store

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A 14-year-old was arrested after police say he shot and injured a man in Quick’s Monday.

The Rock Island Police Department responded around 3 p.m. Monday to a report of a person with a gunshot wound in the Quick’s store, 1501 5th Street, according to a media release.

According to police, the teen fired one shot inside the store hitting a 67-year-old man, then fled the scene on foot.

Police said they were given a description and found a 14-year-old boy with a handgun in the 600 block of 18th Avenue. He was arrested without Incident.

When officers arrived at the store they found the 67-year-old man with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound to his hand, police said. He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

The 14-year-old boy is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and armed robbery. Police said he is being held at the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Facility pending a court appearance.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

