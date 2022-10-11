Texas officer acquitted of assault in fatal 2019 shooting

FILE - Pamela Turner was shot and killed by Texas officer in 2019.
FILE - Pamela Turner was shot and killed by Texas officer in 2019.(Source: Family handout/KTRK/CNN)
By The Associated Press and JUAN A. LOZANO
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas police officer has been acquitted on an assault charge related to the 2019 fatal shooting of a woman with a history of mental illness after the two struggled over his stun gun.

A jury on Tuesday found Baytown Officer Juan Delacruz innocent of aggravated assault by a public servant for the May 2019 shooting death of Pamela Turner in the parking lot of an apartment complex where they both lived in suburban Houston.

Prosecutors had argued Delacruz, who is Hispanic, was not justified in using deadly force against Turner, who was Black, questioning whether he had been in danger. But the officer’s attorney told jurors Delacruz feared for his life and he only shot Turner in self-defense after she used his stun gun against him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Several hurt, two seriously, in two-vehicle crash in Whiteside County
Police say a Vermont man was speeding when he crashed into a cow and died.
Police: Speeding driver hits cow standing in roadway, dies in crash
Police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind a yellow crime scene do not...
Coroner identifies man killed in Rock Island
Investigation
Suspected human remains found at Clinton County landfill
Police looking for person of interest in homicide investigation
Bellevue subject of interest taken into custody

Latest News

Igor Danchenko leaves Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse in Alexandria, Va., Thursday,...
Trial begins for analyst who was source for Trump dossier
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table after...
Attorneys argue over school shooter’s fate: death or prison
FILE - An Uber sign is displayed at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, Monday, Sept....
Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies
FILE - Angela Lansbury appears during the press day for "Blithe Spirit" at the Ahmanson Theatre...
‘Murder, She Wrote’ actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday, Oct...
Kevin Spacey’s lawyer grills accuser at sexual misconduct trial