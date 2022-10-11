Viola man sentenced to probation in child porn possession case

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Viola man was sentenced to 30 months of probation for possessing child pornography.

Richard L. Hockenberry, 77, was also sentenced to 180 days in jail, stayed, and he must register as a sex offender for life, according to court records.

According to court records, Hockenberry pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography in Mercer County Court in July.

Illinois State Police arrested Hockenberry on Aug. 18, 2021, according to state police. ISP with Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies executed a warrant and seized evidence from Hockenberry’s home in Viola.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.