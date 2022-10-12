2 men wanted in connection to East Moline shooting, police say

Michael A. Teague, 30, of Moline (left) and Trino L. Teague, 29, of Silvis (right) are charged...
Michael A. Teague, 30, of Moline (left) and Trino L. Teague, 29, of Silvis (right) are charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and felon in possession. According to the release each had a warrant issued for their arrest.(KWQC/East Moline Police)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Iowa (KWQC) - East Moline police are looking for two men in connection to a shooting on Sept. 25.

Michael A. Teague, 30, of Moline and Trino L. Teague, 29, of Silvis are charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and felon in possession. According to a media release each had a warrant issued for their arrest.

Around 3 a.m. Sept. 25, police were in the area of the taverns at 13th Street and 13th Avenue in East Moline, during closing time when they heard several gunshots, according to the release.

Police responded to the area of 15th Street and 12th Avenue where a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was found, according to police. Shell casings and a gun were also found at the scene.

Police said the man was quickly taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

According to police, they were later told another man arrived at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound related to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the CrimeStoppers P3 App.

