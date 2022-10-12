Celebrating National Farmer’s Day

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -At this time of year, you don’t have to drive far in Iowa or Illinois to see combines running in the fields, tractors moving equipment, and trucks hauling grain. They are working from sunrise to long past sunset to harvest their crops and prepare farms for winter.

During this busy time, it is fitting that we all share our appreciation to farmers. On National Farmers Day, October 12, 2022, please join us in thanking farmers.

To help us do this, Farmer Lee Jones., famous for overalls and a bow tie talks about all things ag-related and more. The nationally-known veggie expert currently grows more than 600 varieties of vegetables, microgreens, and herbs for the world’s top chefs, hotels, and restaurants.

Farmer Lee Jones website can be accessed at https://www.farmerjonesfarm.com/

To download a copy of Farmer Jones’ digital book titled, A Modern Guide to Common and Unusual Vegetables--With Recipes , visit https://randomhouse.app.box.com/s/0h6jfknambgvrq68hujvcy2juvq45nwf.

