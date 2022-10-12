Chef Keys Celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day with a 3 Sisters Stew

Apple Pie Moonshine from Katrina Barkalow is Monday’s ‘Spirit Spotlight’
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Monday Chef Keys shows us how to make a soup for Indigenous Peoples Day and shares her “Spirit Spotlight.”

The “Spirit Spotlight” Monday is Apple Pie Moonshine from Katrina Barkalow.

K.C. Ross, Owner of Cook & Cuffs by Chef Keys, is a recurring guest on QCT at 11.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

3 Sisters Soup Recipe:

K.C. Ross shared her Recipe for the 3 Sisters Soup.

Ingredients:

  • 3 cans (15oz) Navy Beans
  • 1 cup  Medium Chopped Onions
  • 2 cups of Pre-Cooked Chopped Chicken Breast
  • 1/4 cup Reciato (Goya Green seasoning)
  • 1/3 cup Chopped Green onion
  • 4 cups Turkey Broth
  • 1 cup of Vegetable broth (low sodium)
  • I  Acorn squash
  • 6 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons Kosher salt, white pepper, Italian seasoning, dried sage, and  garlic paste
  • 1/4 cup of chopped curly parsley

Directions:

  1. Preheat over to 400 degrees fahrenheit
  2. Split acorn squash in half take 2 teaspoons of olive oil per side of squash and rub squash liberally. Season with kosher Salt. Place on a baking sheet face down.
  3. Put the baking sheet on middle rack of the oven. Roast for 25-30 min until skin is pierced easily with a knife.
    1. Make sure the squash is caramelized and has a nice brown color. 
  4. Cut into cubes, peel the skin off and set aside
  5. Heat Dutch oven or heavy bottom pot on top of the stove. With remaining olive oil sauté onion, chicken, two cans of navy beans, Recaito, all seasonings allow to sweat for 6min.
  6. Add the Turkey broth and allow the pot to come to a boil. 
  7. In a blender add one can of navy beans and vegetable broth. Add blended beans to the pot. Simmer on low and allow soup thicken slightly.
  8. Stir in green onions and serve hot.

